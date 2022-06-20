High heat for rest of week; slightly better chance at a cooling shower Tuesday

Mild and muggy conditions tonight.

Lows will settle into the mid-upper 70s under fair skies.

Hot and humid heading into our Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 90s.

High temperatures Tuesday afternoon

With enough low-level moisture in place, I think we'll see a few scattered storms developing during the afternoon hours.

Tuesday PM HRRR model

Rain chances at 30%.

A large ridge of high pressure (heat dome) will continue to dominate the forecast for the rest of the week and heading into the weekend.

As a result, the heat stays on as rain chances will be limited to 20% for maybe a couple pop-up storms for our afternoons.

We're talking some serious heat as highs push the mid-upper 90s.

Some of you may even surpass 100° for a couple of the days.

Make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you have to be outdoors!

Still looks like we may finally see a break in the pattern by next week with the return of better rain chances and near-normal temperatures.

Have a great rest of the week!

TROPICS

All is quiet with no new developments expected at least in the next 5 days.

