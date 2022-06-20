Watch
News

Actions

High heat for rest of week; slightly better chance at a cooling shower Tuesday

Posted at 2:53 PM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 15:53:57-04

Mild and muggy conditions tonight.

Lows will settle into the mid-upper 70s under fair skies.

Hot and humid heading into our Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 90s.

ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps Rob.png
Tuesday afternoon

With enough low-level moisture in place, I think we'll see a few scattered storms developing during the afternoon hours.

Extended HRRR FutureCast.png
HRRR model

Rain chances at 30%.

A large ridge of high pressure (heat dome) will continue to dominate the forecast for the rest of the week and heading into the weekend.

As a result, the heat stays on as rain chances will be limited to 20% for maybe a couple pop-up storms for our afternoons.

We're talking some serious heat as highs push the mid-upper 90s.

Some of you may even surpass 100° for a couple of the days.

Make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you have to be outdoors!

Still looks like we may finally see a break in the pattern by next week with the return of better rain chances and near-normal temperatures.

Have a great rest of the week!

TROPICS

All is quiet with no new developments expected at least in the next 5 days.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.