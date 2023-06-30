High heat continues through weekend; heat wave eases into next week

TONIGHT: Mild & fair

SATURDAY: Hot & quiet

DISCUSSION

Welcome the weekend!

Unfortunately, our second heat wave this summer will continue through the weekend.

A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect across Acadiana Saturday.

Plan on highs to push the upper 90s with heat indices in the 106°-112° range.

Saturday Heat index

We'll favor a mostly sunny sky with some clouds trying to mix in by the afternoon.

Not much a breeze to help the cause... only out of the southwest at 3-6mph.

The high heat will slowly start to ease Sunday, but even more so into next week.

Isolated rain chances will return Sunday and Monday (20-30%).

Thereafter, I do anticipate an uptick in rain chances as more of a general weakness in the atmosphere begins to develop.

Next week Euro model

Additionally, highs will finally return to near-normal (lower 90s if you have forgotten).

Have a good weekend and stay cool!

TROPICS

Relatively quiet out in the Atlantic basin with only the remnants of Cindy out near Bermuda.

That is not expected to do much in the days ahead, so major issues out in the tropics at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel