High heat and humidity with scattered showers

Acadiana is looking at another day of hot, muggy conditions that will occasionally be interrupted by widely scattered showers and storms.

The Heat Advisory will remain in place for areas that still are without power, so it deserves repeating that if you're heading out there take it slow and drink plenty of water.

Showers will be widely scattered through the rest of the day with the occasional thunderstorm moving through the area as well, be on the look out for flashes of lightning and heavy downpours.

These showers will be riding along a weak front which is sparking a lot of the activity, but it is also going to bring in some slightly drier air.

While that temperatures won't be quite as cool as we had hoped it'll still be a break from the oppressive atmosphere we've had the last several days, and rain chances will drop to almost zero.

This will only be a short break from the moisture with showers returning by the middle of next week.

