High heat again Saturday; scattered storms possible late afternoon, evening hours

TONIGHT: Steamy & quiet

SATURDAY: Scorcher with scattered storms late

DISCUSSION

Yet another scorcher is coming up for our Saturday.

Plan on highs to climb into the mid-upper 90s.

Those heat indices will settle into the 108-115° range during the hottest part of the day.

However, a frontal trough will be dropping southward and will likely help contribute to a scattering of storms come the late afternoon and evening hours (too late to have any impact on the high heat).

Bradley—katc Friday graphics

There is also a low risk for an isolated severe storm or two (Level 1).

Bradley—katc Friday graphics

We may get just enough push of drier air from the north to where showers and storms will be most confined to the coastal regions come Sunday.

Fingers crossed that clouds linger long enough into Sunday to help limit temperatures to the low-mid 90s.

Thereafter, no noticeable relief from the heat, but we'll maintain some daytime shower chances for the middle parts of the week.

Have a great weekend!

TROPICS

Tropical storm Don is still hanging on, but it will remain in the open Atlantic.

An area of interest between the Leeward islands and Africa now has a 60% chance of development in the days ahead.

Friday, July 21st Tropical outlook

Although a quick spin-up into a weak storm is possible, strong upper-level wind shear looks to tear it apart down the line.

Not looking too concerning at this point.

Rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel