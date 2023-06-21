Herman Dupuis Rd. Bridge will be temporarily closed

Beginning on Friday, June 23, 2023, the Herman Dupuis Road Bridge in the Butte La Rose Community, formerly the site of the Pontoon Bridge, will be temporarily closed for traffic from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., Mondays through Fridays.

It will remain open for traffic at all other times and days.

The temporary closure is for the installation of the rack gear system necessary to operate the swing feature of the bridge.

