Heatwave shows signs of breaking as showers return to Acadiana

It'll remain another very hot day to start the week but Acadiana is finally seeing signs of the heatwave coming to an end.

The ridge that has remained so dominant for such a long time has finally broken down, helping not just temperature but also giving showers a chance to pop up in the afternoon.

That being said, temperatures on Monday will still push to around 96 with a slightly warmer heat index but it won't be as intense as it was over the weekend.

Showers and storms will pop up later in the afternoon giving us a much needed chance at some rain.

The rain will scattered every afternoon this week and that will keep temperatures down in the low 90s pretty much every day this week.

Those who will be out enjoying the festivities on Independence Day will want a place to run inside to escape some rogue showers.

Fireworks, however, should be unaffected as rain will come to an end later in the evening and certainly by sunset.

Daniel Phillips

