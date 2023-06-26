Heatwave returns to Acadiana to end the month of June

Acadiana's second heat wave in as many weeks ramps up on Monday as we look to close out June with near record temperatures.

A dome of high pressure has taken over the south central region of the country with Louisiana and Texas experiencing the worst of the temperatures.

Highs locally are expected to sit around 100 degrees all week long, heat index values will hover between 108-115 through the rest of the week.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of Acadiana on Monday but given the forecast it wouldn't be surprising if we see that elevated to an Excessive Heat Warning.

That same ridge of high pressure will keep rain chances very low so there's not going to be any relief from the heat.

Don't expect any change in the forecast at all this week, we may start to see spotty showers return again next week.

