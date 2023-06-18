Heat wave slowing easing as week wears on; rain chances return as well

Hopefully everyone had a nice weekend!

The high heat will stick with us over the next couple of days.

However, as the week wears on, the heat wave is expected to ease with some of the more intense heat retreating back to the west.

Euro model Upper pattern

Seasonably warm and muggy conditions tonight as lows settle into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

We'll likely start off with some cloud cover Monday due to storms off to our north.

Outside of that, expect a mostly sunny and HOT afternoon as highs work their way into the mid-upper 90s.

Heat indices will once again be much higher than that

Monday Heat indices

A couple isolated storms could be possible into the evening hours (20%).

Thereafter, a general weakness in the atmosphere will try and take over, although it'll be most noticeable across the SE U.S. this week.

At the very least, it'll allow for high temperatures to return to where they should be for the time of year, lower 90s.

Additionally, the weakness aloft will open up the door for better rain chances across the region.

But again, better rain chances likely setting up off east.

But hey, we'll take any rain we can get at this point.

Have a great week!

IN THE TROPICS:

92L continues to churn in the far eastern Atlantic.

It is likely to become tropical storm Bret in the days ahead as it tracks westward.

Tropics Invest 92L

GFS shows a stronger system re-curving out to sea while the Euro shows a weaker system dissipating across the Caribbean down the line.

We'll keep an eye on it for now

