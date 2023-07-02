Heat wave easing this week as rain chances make a return

TONIGHT: Fair & mild

MONDAY: Hot with isolated storms

DISCUSSION

Well, it was another hot one in Acadiana today with readings getting up into the mid-90s this afternoon.

The heat wave will slowly ease in the days ahead as rain chances finally make a return.

Expect typical pop-up afternoon airmass thundershowers through the 4th.

Monday Extended HRRR

Rain chances will sit in that 30-40% range both Monday and Tuesday.

Thereafter, I think we'll see a better coverage of showers and storms for the remainder of the week.

And with the added cloud cover around the region, that'll limit our afternoon highs to the lower 90s.

I'll take that compared to the upper 90s which we saw all June long!

Have a great week.

TROPICS are quiet for now.

