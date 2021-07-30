Heat Warnings issued for parts of Acadiana

Absolutely brutal heat coming up for the end of the work week and the start of the weekend.

When we look back on the summer this may very well be the hottest weekend we have this year, it's certainly been the hottest one that we've had so far.

That heat is wasting no time getting going with temperatures on Friday pushing up to the upper 90s with a heat index that will sit around 108-112 and a few areas coming in around 115.

This is serious heat, even here in Louisiana, so make sure that you're drinking plenty of water and doing your best to avoid the heat as best as you can.

Showers will remain minimal for the next few days with little more than a few pop up showers in the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday.

A pattern flip will get started on Sunday with moisture moving into the area with a front on the way to start the work week.

This front will bring a couple very wet days to start the work week but it will also allow temperatures to become a little more reasonable.

We won't feel cool and crisp by any stretch but it will be a little cooler than average and after this week will be a major relief.

