Heat Warnings continue into the weekend

We've made it through, what has so far, been the hottest week of the summer.

Unfortunately, that doesn't mean that the heat is coming to an end and the weekend looks like it will be just as intense.

Excessive Heat Warning will likely stick with us through the next several days with temperatures in the upper 90s.

Feel like temperatures will be in the triple digits through a majority of the day and will peak around 110-115 in the afternoon.

Showers will start to pop up again next week and Acadiana will return to a more normal pattern.

