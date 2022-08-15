Heat stays on; relatively quiet weather through mid-week

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S
HIGHS TUESDAY: LOW-MID 90S
DISCUSSION
A drier flow aloft, coupled with high pressure at the surface, is keeping the pattern relatively quiet here in Acadiana for the start of the week.
Fair skies tonight as lows settle into the mid-70s.
Another hot one Tuesday as highs push the low-mid 90s under fair to partly cloudy skies.,
Heat indices will approach the triple digits during the hottest part of the day.
A stray afternoon shower could develop, but rain chances will only sit at 15%.
Much of the same expected heading into Wednesday.
By the end of the week, the pattern will once again turn unsettled as a frontal trough interacts with increasing low-level moisture at the surface.
Plan on scattered storm chances Thursday thru at least the upcoming weekend.
Have a great week!
TROPICS
No new developments expected in the Atlantic basin at least over the next 5 days.
