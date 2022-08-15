Heat stays on; relatively quiet weather through mid-week

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

HIGHS TUESDAY: LOW-MID 90S

DISCUSSION

A drier flow aloft, coupled with high pressure at the surface, is keeping the pattern relatively quiet here in Acadiana for the start of the week.

Drier flow Upper-level pattern

Fair skies tonight as lows settle into the mid-70s.

Another hot one Tuesday as highs push the low-mid 90s under fair to partly cloudy skies.,

Heat index Monday afternoon

Heat indices will approach the triple digits during the hottest part of the day.

A stray afternoon shower could develop, but rain chances will only sit at 15%.

Tuesday PM GRAF model

Much of the same expected heading into Wednesday.

By the end of the week, the pattern will once again turn unsettled as a frontal trough interacts with increasing low-level moisture at the surface.

Plan on scattered storm chances Thursday thru at least the upcoming weekend.

Have a great week!

TROPICS

No new developments expected in the Atlantic basin at least over the next 5 days.

------------------------------------------------------------

