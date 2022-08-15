Watch Now
News

Actions

Heat stays on; relatively quiet weather through mid-week

Micro_Climate_Heat_Index_Lafayette_1.png
Heat index
Monday afternoon
Micro_Climate_Heat_Index_Lafayette_1.png
Posted at 2:54 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 15:54:46-04

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S
HIGHS TUESDAY: LOW-MID 90S

DISCUSSION

A drier flow aloft, coupled with high pressure at the surface, is keeping the pattern relatively quiet here in Acadiana for the start of the week.

Production Earth Design.png
Upper-level pattern

Fair skies tonight as lows settle into the mid-70s.

Another hot one Tuesday as highs push the low-mid 90s under fair to partly cloudy skies.,

Micro_Climate_Heat_Index_Lafayette_1.png
Monday afternoon

Heat indices will approach the triple digits during the hottest part of the day.

A stray afternoon shower could develop, but rain chances will only sit at 15%.

GRAF Long Range.png
GRAF model

Much of the same expected heading into Wednesday.

By the end of the week, the pattern will once again turn unsettled as a frontal trough interacts with increasing low-level moisture at the surface.

Plan on scattered storm chances Thursday thru at least the upcoming weekend.

Have a great week!

TROPICS

No new developments expected in the Atlantic basin at least over the next 5 days.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.