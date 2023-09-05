Heat returns to the area later this week

It's going to be a mostly straight forward forecast for the remainder of the work week.

A few scattered showers will be possible across Acadiana on Tuesday with plenty of moisture hanging around in the atmosphere.

Temperatures will be close to seasonal, running a little warm, with highs getting up around 94 in the afternoon and moisture pushing the heat index into the triple digits.

We will dry out starting on Wednesday as high pressure expands, but this summer has certainly taught us what this means.

A dramatic increase in temperatures for the back half of the work week with highs pushing back to the triple digits by Friday afternoon.

Spotty showers return on Saturday followed by a burst of dry air to start next work week.

