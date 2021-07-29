Heat remains turned up

The heat remains the big issue in the forecast for yet another day here in Acadiana with a Heat Advisory back up Thursday afternoon.

As has been the case for the last couple of days now the highs are going to sit in the mid 90s but the heat index will cross into a more dangerous range.

Heat index values are going to push into the 110 range by the late afternoon, and as a result the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the afternoon.

A few showers may pop up in the late afternoon and evening which may help with temperatures late in the day, but those showers will be few and far between and won't last too long.

There doesn't seem to be anything that can break up the pattern in the short term forecast, so little change is expected through the rest of the week and the weekend.

In the long term forecast there does appear to be a front that will attempt to break this pattern, which means more showers on the way for the start of the next week.

Temperatures will drop slightly next week after the front moves through, and while every little bit helps it doesn't seem like it will be the cool crisp affair we'd hoped for.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel