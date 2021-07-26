Heat remains main issue this weekend

The heat is on for the final week of July with a Heat Advisory that will be in effect from noon until 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

During the hottest part of the day the heat index is going to be in the triple digits sitting in the 105-108 degree range, while the thermometer reads around 95.

A few pop up showers will be the only chance we have at cooling down Monday, and with a 40% chance there's a possibility we have a few of them scattered across the region.

In between the showers it will be mostly sunny skies with a little less haze than this weekend as dust will be much less of an issue.

There's not going to be much change this week from day to day, although with a few more showers by the end of the week the temperatures shouldn't be quite as hot.

While we are getting into the second half, and busiest half, of the tropical season it looks like we'll be able to get into the second weekend of August without much activity.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel