Heat expected to build up by the end of the weekend

A scattering of showers and storms will be the main order of business across Acadiana on Friday.

Skies will remain partly sunny in between random, isolated bouts of rain.

Temperatures in the afternoon will be right around average sitting in the low 90s and a heat index that is a little warmer.

There's not going to be much deviation from this pattern on Saturday, which looks more or less like a pretty typical summer day.

A major ridge of high pressure will set up again on Sunday and will bring about another intense heat wave that will last pretty much all week.

Temperatures through this time period will sit between 99 and 101 consistently and there's a high chance we spend much of next week under heat warnings.

Even for June temperatures like this are rare, especially given the fact that we're just coming off a heat wave that last almost a week.

While the temperatures stay hot, rain will be mostly absent from the area so don't expect much if any showers for about a week.

------------------------------------------------------------

