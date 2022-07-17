LOWS TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 70S

HIGHS MONDAY: LOWER 90S

DISCUSSION:

Any scattered storms remaining this afternoon will come to an end this evening.

Generally fair skies tonight as lows settle into the mid-upper 70s.

Partly to mostly cloudy as we start the new week Monday.

Highs will look to push the lower 90s into the afternoon.

Heat index values will push up near triple digits.

Monday PM Heat index

A disturbance off to our north could help to spark off a few scattered storms during the second half of the day (30%).

Bradley Graf model

Much of the rest of the week will kind of be dominated by a ridge of high pressure to the west.

That will help to suppress rain chances a bit, although we'll likely still see a couple pop-up showers and storms during our afternoons.

Plan on high temperatures to push well into the mid-90s each afternoon.

Have a great week!

TROPICS

All remains quiet for now!

Sunday 7/17/22 Tropical map

