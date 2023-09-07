Heat Advisory returns to Acadiana to end the week

A Heat Advisory has returned to Acadiana as temperatures are expected to push back into the triple digits with a heat index around 110.

This will be the 33rd triple digit day this year, tripling the previous record.

A few spotty showers will be possible but it looks like most of us will be staying dry.

There's very little change in Friday's forecast and even Saturday won't see anything substantially different even as a front moves through the area.

The front could provide a scattering of showers in the afternoon but will mostly usher in some drier air into the region.

Cooler temperatures will be on the way for Sunday and Monday morning and while the afternoons will be hot it should feel slightly better due to the dry air.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel