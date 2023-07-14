Heat Advisory issued for a third day in a row; and likely more to come

There's little else to say about the weather other than "it's going to be hot".

Unfortunately, for Friday's forecast there's not really a whole lot more to add.

Temperatures once again will push into the upper 90s and the heat index is going to push close to 110 in the afternoon.

Heat Advisories have been issued for the third day in a row and they'll likely continue into the weekend.

High pressure is going to dominate, once again, and that means showers will be mostly non-existent.

There's not much that is going to change on Saturday and temperatures to will likely be the hottest they've been all week for the first day of the weekend.

Plenty of heat will linger into Sunday but there is a chance we could get some scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

The moisture will linger into Monday which could produce a handful of showers, but after that the tap get's turned off and we return to very hot and dry.

