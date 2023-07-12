Heat Advisories return to Acadiana for the end of the week

The showers are disappearing and the heat is returning as high pressure starts to build back into the area.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the day with heat index values expected to reach as high as 110 in the afternoon.

Spotty showers will still be possible, but I wouldn't expect them to reach the same strength or coverage they have over the last several days.

This will be the case for the rest of the work week as drier air moves in and temperatures remain in the upper 90s.

A push of moisture on Monday of next week could provide some relief, but any cooling will be fleeting and very short lived.

Make sure you're drinking plenty of water and taking it easy through the hottest parts of the day as there's really no cool down headed our way at all.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel