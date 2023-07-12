Heat advisories remain for Acadiana; Rain chances slim rest of week

TONIGHT: Warm & quiet

THURSDAY: Hot & dry

DISCUSSION

Well, it was another hot one in Acadiana today with highs in the mid-90s.

A disturbance in the upper-levels has help generate numerous showers and storms for folks off to our east, but not so much here locally.

And that is where the storm track will remain over the next couple of days.

Lows tonight will only drop into the lower 80s.

Thursday will feature a sun and cloud mix as highs push the mid-90s.

Those heat indices will up there ranging from 106-112° during peak heating.

Thursday Heat index maps

As a result, another heat advisory will be in place across Acadiana.

Rain chances will remain slim to none.

Much of the same is anticipated Friday and Saturday as high heat continues.

Looks like we may get an uptick in rain chances come Sunday... and boy, wouldn't that be a welcomed relief.

Sunday Long-range Euro

Scattered storms will look to stick around on Monday before a drier and hotter pattern returns again for much of next week.

TROPICS are quiet with no issues for the Gulf coast at this time

