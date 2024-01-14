Hard freezes, frigid wind chills, and the possibility of light winter precipitation

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT

WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT

HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT

article graphics Sunday

DISCUSSION

A couple rounds of moisture will be moving in for Monday/Monday night.

The first round will likely fall as light rain for most of us as temperatures will be above freezing...with the exception of a few locations north of I-10 where pockets of light freezing rain will likely fall.

article graphics Sunday

As temperatures quickly drop Monday evening/night, a thin band of precip. will work in to where areas farther south could get in on a little light freezing rain.

article graphics Sunday

We're still not expecting any significant ice accumulations nor impacts--now could there be some slippery spots on bridges and overpasses early Tuesday morning? Sure, but mainly for northern Acadiana and CenLa.

article graphics Sunday

BRUTALLY COLD conditions will be the bigger story here.

Lows Tuesday morning will be in the low-mid 20s area wide.

article graphics Sunday

Gusty northerly winds will put wind chills in the lower teens and even single digits for some spots.

article graphics Sunday

I am optimistic temperatures will get above freezing briefly Tuesday afternoon as skies turn mostly sunny.

Lows Wednesday morning will be in the upper teens and lower 20s.

A WIND CHILL advisory will be in effect for Tuesday morning and again for Wednesday morning.

Dress in layers if heading out.

Some additional info from the NWS... There will be a prolonged period of time where temperatures will remain at or below freezing.

article graphics Sunday

Thus, exposed pipes need to be insulated and protected for this event.

Stay with katc for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel