Happening Now: PONY Shetland & Pinto World Series

The Youngsville Sports Complex is hosting the PONY Shetland & Pinto World Series this week from Wednesday, July 21 to Saturday, July 24.

The boys' baseball world series features 20 Shetland teams and 20 Pinto teams, as well as the home team, the Youngsville All Stars.

The public is welcome to witness the showdown for the 2021 Shetland & Pinto World Series at the Youngsville Sports Complex as 40 teams compete for the title of PONY World Series Champions, they say.

PONY is the acronym for Protecting Our Nation’s Youth.

The Youngsville Sports Complex is located at 801 Savoy Rd. in Youngsville. For more information the public can contact the complex at (337) 857-6804.

Last week, the complex held the PONY Girls World Series and 68 teams participated.

This coming week, the complex will hold the PONY Zone tournament and the Mustang World Series. The Mustang World Series will be held Saturday, July 31st – August 2nd.

