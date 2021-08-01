GUNS DOWN POWER UP! held chess and prayer event

An Opelousas rapper and president of GUNS DOWN POWER UP!, held a "Stop the Shooting" prayer event and a game of chess on Saturday.

President of the organization, Eric Williams, says children need other resources to take their minds off of guns.

"I want people to pass the message to their children and to their children to make a difference and put the guns down," said Williams, who wants to start using the chess game as a means to keep children out of harm's way.

Pizza and chess were provided with the help of Opelousas councilwoman Chasity Davis.

The Opelousas Police Chief was in attendance.

Guns Down Power Up!, Williams says is to be used as a resource for the community.

"We just want to be an outlet to the community. Feed them, let them know that we are here and we care. Whoever is grieving, a parent that may be grieving and suffering. Because after a while, people stop coming by; people stop checking on them. So, we trying to give them an outlet and let them know we're here for them, said Williams."

William said he plans on running for the next presidential election.

