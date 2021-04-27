Volunteers find 2 pounds of cocaine while search for missing Seacor crew

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. - Volunteers searching for the missing Seacor crew located a suspicious package on Monday.

The package washed up on Last Island and was located by the volunteers, according to multiple news outlets.

The package was brought to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and was determined to be two pounds of cocaine.

On Tuesday, search crews continue the search for the missing men.

Volunteer crews are continuing to search for the missing crew members along the Louisiana coast. The United Cajun Navy was back in Vermilion Bay on Tuesday morning. Over the weekend and on Monday, searchers found life vests from the Seacor Power.

They continue to request volunteers to help in the search and recovery efforts.

Read more here.

