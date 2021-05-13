United Cajun Navy leader alleges extortion, cyberstalking by search volunteers

United Cajun Navy President Todd Terrell is accusing two men in the volunteer effort of searching for the missing Seacor Power crew members of extortion and cyberstalking, over demands for money they claim he's hiding, according to The Advocate.

Terrell alleges in a protective order filed this week in East Baton Rouge that search volunteer Christifer DeRouen attacked him through text messages and on social media for him to surrender money that was donated that equalled to harassment and physical threats.

Terrell also accuses Scott Daspit, the father of missing crewman Dylan Daspit, of cyberstalking, alleging in an affidavit that Daspit and DeRouen acted together in a bid to extort money from him.

Court protection sought from Terrell is only from DeRouen, however.

A hearing is scheduled for May 20.

