Online raffle & benefit for the United Cajun Navy Seacor Crew Search

A Rayne business is hosting an online raffle fundraiser for the United Cajun Navy Seacor Crew Search.

Jett's Crawfish & Catering will donate 100% of donations received from the raffle directly to the United Cajun Navy to fund the search for missing crewmen of Secor Power.

One winner will receive an on-site crawfish boil for 20-25 people donated by Jett’s Cajun Catering, LLC.

One entry is $10.

The drawing will be held Monday, May 3 live on Facebook.

How to enter:

Send your donations directly to @JettsCrawfish on Venmo (the last 4 digits are 6774). You will see the name Hannah Petitjean (one of the owners of Jett's). After the donation is made, comment on this original post on the number of entries donated. Each name (per number of entries) will be written on a ticket(s) for the live drawing on Monday. Example comment: John Smith - 2 entries.

Last week, the business had a small fundraiser that raised about $300. Prejean stated this is a larger fundraiser and hopes to raise more money.

