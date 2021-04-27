New Iberia man collecting supplies for volunteers searching for Seacor crew

As the search for the missing crew members from the Seacor Power continues, two more Seacor life vests have been found by volunteer teams in the area near Vermilion Bay.

A New Iberia man is doing his part to help those volunteers, and is getting support from across Acadiana.

With a pick-up truck and trailer attached, Trait Gaspard is collecting essential supplies volunteers are in need of. He says it's his way of helping out.

"Being that I didn't have a boat, I wanted to help in some kind of way," said Gaspard.

He began calling different businesses, asking if they could make a donation. And then he set up drop-off sites throughout Acadiana. For the past few days, Gaspard has been driving those supplies from Acadiana to the search command center in Chauvin. The donations are all going to volunteers searching along the Louisiana coast.

"It's very important especially seeing how low they were with everything. They said they had enough for the day and after we dropped off like 80 cases of water, they said they had enough for 2 or 3 days," Gaspard explained. "I know a lot of people want to bring it and donate but they don't have a way to bring it and I want to be the way to bring it there for them."

Gaspard works offshore, and while he doesn't know any of the Seacor power crew members, the sunken vessel struck a chord for him.

"I heard some of the calls of the Coast Guard and it's not something you want to hear," he said. "It made me want to help that much more."

There are plenty of drop-off sites throughout Acadiana, but you can also bring donations to Gaspard at Lowe's on. He plans on being there Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. before delivering everything to volunteers on Friday.

Below is a list of drop-off sites throughout Acadiana. Supplies will be brought to volunteers in Chauvin on Friday, April 30.

Iberia Parish

Doyle's Drive Thru Daiquiris

910 E Main St., New Iberia

Lowe's

2816 Highway 14, New Iberia

(Wednesday, April 28, and Thursday, April 29, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Lydia Food Store

3914 Darnall Road, New Iberia

Jeanerette Fire Department

1436 Church St., Jeanerette

St. Mary Parish

Centerville Market

9206 LA-182, Centerville

For the latest on the Seacor Power disaster and how you can help, visit katc.com/gulfsearch.

