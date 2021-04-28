Fundraiser for family of Gregory Walcott set for Friday

The family for Gregory Walcott is hosting a crawfish boil fundraiser on Friday.

The event will be held from 12 pm to 4 pm at TLC's Seafood, 1000 S. State St. in Abbeville.

Tickets are $25 and includes five pounds of hot boiled crawfish with sides.

To purchase tickets contact Makeia at 337-255-4464 or Jody at 337-298-3442 or to donate: Venmo @HelpGregsFamily or cashapp @HelpGregsFamily.

