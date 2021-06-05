Father still searching for his son nearly two months after SEACOR disaster

LAFAYETTE, La. — One man is still looking for any sign of life after the SEACOR Power vessel capsized nearly two months ago.

One of the seven missing men is Dylan Daspit.

KATC spoke with Scott, his father, who says he’s not giving up despite how difficult the search might be.

“Ankle-deep to chest-deep water. Mud up to our waist. You walk onto solid ground, the next thing you know you’re sinking to your waist. It’s been hard,” said Daspit.

He says the day the vessel capsized, he got a call at around 8:15 p.m. The following 48 hours were tough for the family.

“And it’s like, 'What do you mean?' One thing evolved... That particular night, we tried calling all the hospitals, we found out some of them were at the Galliano Hospital, started reaching out to other hospitals, Coast Guard... And for 48 hours, we didn’t hear anything,” he explained.

Daspit says although during this process he has bad days and better days, he tries not to lose focus.

He’s not just looking for his son, Dylan. He’s looking for any sign of closure.

“There are days we’re walking along the debris line and as opposed to looking for someone, I’m catching myself looking for actually bone structure and whatnot,” he said. “Again, hoping to bring closure to somebody’s family.”

He’s not planning to stop his search efforts until he has answers, but says sometimes, it’s hard to keep going.

“If you stop today, will we find something tomorrow? That emptiness is … emptiness takes control sometimes and you just can’t stop,” he said.

He describes his son as a hard worker in a tricky industry.

“He realized that he had to do what he had to do,” he said. “Just like I did with my two boys growing up. When you’re in this industry, it’s a double-edged sword. If you want it, you got to go after it.”

He hopes legislation changes emerge from this disaster, and says he and his youngest son, Garret, are working on a few things.

“It’s time for our guys to be taken care of in more ways than one,” he said. “The rest of the country has no clue what it takes to get a barrel of oil and one MCF of gas out of the ground.”

As for what’s next for him, he says he’s going to continue helping with his grandkids, searching for the seven men, and praying for a miracle.

He says there will be a day when reality hits, but until then, they are focused on bringing the men home.

