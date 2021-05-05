Family of Jason Krell files sixth lawsuit after Seacor Power incident

HOUSTON, Texas. — The family of Jason Krell, who was a crewmember aboard the Seacor Power that capsized in the Gulf of Mexico on April 13, have filed a lawsuit against Seacor Marine, Seacor Liftboats and Talos Energy in Texas state court.

The lawsuit is filed under the Jones Act and seeks monetary relief of $100,000 from the companies.

The lawsuit states that "on April 13, 2021, despite dangerous weather conditions then existing in the Gulf of Mexico, the SEACOR Power, at the direction and control of the charterer Talos, left Port Fourchon, Louisiana, with disregard for the deteriorating weather and the lives of the crew members on board the vessel."

It claims that the National Weather Service was warning of tropical storm-force winds accompanied by suddenly higher waves in the Gulf, but the vessel left port despite the warnings.

The lawsuit claims that Krell lost his life in the tragic capsizing of the vessel, for the decision of the companies to "put money over his life."

The Krell family is being represented by Francis Spagnoletti of the Spagnoletti Law Firm in Houston.

Krell was one of 19 on board the Seacor Power when it capsized last month. The Krell family's lawsuit is the sixth filed in connection with the incident.

Find more information on the Seacor Power disaster at katc.com/gulfsearch.

Read the full lawsuit below:

