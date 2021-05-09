Event held to help families of men lost from SEACOR Power

GRAND ISLE, La. — It's been around three weeks since the search efforts started, in hopes of finding the lost men from the SEACOR Power.

Dozens of people showed their support at an event in Grand Isle on Saturday. It was organized by another oilfield company,

Settoon Construction, Inc.

Owner Scott Settoon tells KATC the tragedy impacted him and his team, since they grew up and built their careers on the oilfield.

"It really hit home because myself, along with my team, we grew up, most of our careers have been spent in the oilfield," he says.

He says the goal of the event was twofold. They wanted to raise awareness about the issue and search and also financially help the families impacted by the loss.

The search is over for some.

Anne Prendergast lost a family member in the tragedy and drove around three hours to be present at the event.

"Our prayers are with all the families and the members that are still lost," she said.

A similar message from the event's organizers.

“There’s only so much you can say in these types of situations," said Settoon. "I can only imagine what they’re going through. I would just like them to know that they have been in our prayers, and continue to be in our prayers.”

Settoon's wife, Michelle, says they will be taking donations and selling shirts from the event on their Facebook page.

You can also make a donation over the phone by calling 985-787-2419. She says any and all donations would be greatly appreciated.

All of our stories on the SEACOR Power and the search for the crew members can be found at katc.com/gulfsearch.

