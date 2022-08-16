Guillory Hopes His Battle Will Help Others

LAFAYETTE, La. — 21 days after he entered a rehab facility, Lafayette Mayor Josh Guillory returned to work Monday. He began his press conference by talking about the horrors, the stress, and the battle against alcohol abuse.

"Let's talk about some things that we probably don't talk about enough: We all know here in southwest Louisiana, alcohol's a big part of our life. It's ingrained in our culture,” explained Guillory.

"Look I feel like I have a mission,” he continued. “And part of the sobriety effort is to help other people in the situation. And look, that's why I appreciate you guys being here. It's important that we talk about this, it's important that we address the issue. There's a lot of people out there that are watching this; they don't know what to do."

"I feel like while I learned some tools, this is just the beginning. 21 days--you're not going to cure anything. So, personally, I feel like we have a lot of tools to build on, so I can make myself the best person I can be. Bring my best self forward, not only for me but for our family, for our constituents."

Guillory believes that his struggles may indeed be a blessing and a way to assist others. "But I feel like God can use me as an example. All of this is possible through Him. It's impossible without him." And hope is there, even in such a serious situation. "In these 21 days of reflection, my faith has grown. And I hope that there are people watching out there knowing you're not gonna have all the answers. This is a disease; I think it's in the DSM-5, it's a medical condition."

"Really, it's nothing to be ashamed of; the only thing we can be ashamed of is not seeking the help that is there. And I understand not everyone can to a facility. Do the best you can. Call my office; We'll do everything we can to help you."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel