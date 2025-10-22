Gueydan High School Cancels Game, Cites Player Health and Safety

Gueydan High School’s football team announced that it has canceled its Friday night game.

The Bears are winless this season and were scheduled to take on Westminster Christian of Lafayette.

In a social media post, school officials said the game was canceled out of concern for the health and well‑being of the student‑athletes:

"Friday’s football game has been canceled out of concern for the health and well‑being of our student‑athletes. This decision was made with careful consideration and is in the best interest of our players. We understand that this may be disappointing, but the safety and health of our students will always remain our top priority. We look forward to continuing our season next week against VC and appreciate your continued support of our students and athletic program."