Gueydan held vaccine summer fest

The Louisiana Department of Health held its summer festival in Gueydan, on Saturday, to encourage residents to get the COVID vaccine.

The event took place at the Gueydan City Hall.

Residents was able to get their vaccine and register for a chance at a Shot-At-A-Million.

Gueydan's latest festival is designed to bring the people of Gueydan and Vermilion Parish together, they say.

Gueydan resident Rachel Davaila told KATC, "I'm sure its helping out a lot. It's helping out everybody in the community. The people of Gueydan are coming out like crazy, buying and spending their money, and we love it!"

The event had live music, food, and activities for the whole family.

