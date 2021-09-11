Gueydan Duck Fest organizers to hand out plate lunches for Lafourche's Ida victims

Gueydan Duck Festival organizers will hand out plate lunches Saturday in Lafourche Parish.

Chackbay Volunteer Fire Department announced Friday that Ida volunteers from Gueydan will serve spaghetti plate lunches starting at 11:30 A.M. at station 3, in Chackbay, near Sugar Ridge.

Gueydan Duck Fest have been active helping out those in the small Cajun community, as they were sending supplies to Chackbay just two days after Ida.

