Gross Weekend Forecast: Showers Friday give way to cold, damp Saturday

Daniel Phillips

The weather is taking a turn for the worst on Friday with a series of light showers drifting across the area.

Rain won't ever be too heavy but light to moderate showers will be possible on and off through the day.

Acadiana will hold temperatures in the upper 60s Friday afternoon but a sharp decline in temperatures are expected overnight.

Daniel Phillips

Saturday's high will occur pretty much at midnight as temperatures will fall through the day.

Strong winds coming from the north and a lack of sunshine will keep the wind chill subdued, sitting in the 30s through a majority of the day.

Once the winds relax later at night it will allow temperatures to get even colder and we'll be near frost conditions in southern Acadiana, with a potential freeze for areas north of Highway 190.

Daniel Phillips

We'll get back to a much more pleasant forecast on Sunday as sunshine returns and temperatures slowly start to recover.

The rest of the work week will be beautiful with highs peaking around 80 in the middle of the week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel