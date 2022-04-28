Great weather continues for the week, spotty showers possible Sunday

A beautiful stretch of weather continues across Acadiana as sunshine remains out in full force, and temperatures stay manageable.

Winds have shifted out of the south and will drag some moisture into the area, and each day will feel slightly muggier than the day before.

Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 80s, and even with a little more humidity the heat index isn't expected to be much of a factor.

This will pave the way for another very nice evening out there in downtown Lafayette as Festival International rolls into day 2 with plenty of nice weather.

Daniel Phillips

We'll be spoiled over the next few days as Friday is looking similar with very few changes as we wrap up the work week.

The biggest change in the forecast is an increase in humid, hot conditions for the weekend as temperatures get into the upper 80s by Saturday afternoon.

As the moisture continues to increase a few spotty showers will arrive on Sunday, and while there's no guarantee you'll see those showers at the Festival we will need to keep a closer eye on the skies.

Overall the next few days look great, so make sure you get plenty of water, and enjoy the weather.

