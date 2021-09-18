Grand Isle Mayor updates from "ground zero"

Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle updates residents and property owners of the state of the island known as "ground zero."

Twenty days ago, Grand Isle suffered extensive damage to homes and infrastructure from Hurricane Ida.

Together with local, parish, state and federal partners they have begun the recovery efforts.

"We have cleared LA 1 to and from Grand Isle and are now working to bring back water and power to the island. We are still removing debris from LA 1 on Grand Isle and from side streets, so the island is only open to residents and property owners at this time," according to a newsletter.

The Grand Isle Mayor says there has been an abundance of support on their path to rebuilding Grand Isle.

"I would like to thank the countless people who have given and offered us support in the aftermath of this storm. I would like to especially thank all who are assisting in the rebuilding of Grand Isle, including the fire department, police department, Jefferson Parish, the U.S. Coast Guard, and various other organizations and agencies. There are so many making a difference."

To help Grand Isle, click here.

To stay up-to-date, follow their website and social media.

