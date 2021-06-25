Grammy-nominated artist opening dessert shop in Abbeville

Grammy-nominated artist Koryn Hawthorne is adding business owner to her resume.

The Abbeville native will be opening her shop "The Peach Cobbler Factory" on Friday, June 25.

The dessert shop will serve peach cobbler and other selections like cinnamon rolls, ice cream and more.

"I'm from here, my family is from here, my church family is from here so I just wanted to have the opportunity to show that positivity can come from here," said Hawthorne. "And also use it as a way to give back to my hometown and my community."

A ribbon cutting will be held at 11:30 am at the shop at 106 Broadmoor Drive in Abbeville.

The store hours are from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

For more information, visit the Peach Cobbler Factory Facebook page.

