Gradually turning cooler this weekend; coolest air of season arrives early next week

TONIGHT: Mild; breezier by daybreak

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & mild

DISCUSSION

Plenty of blue skies across Acadiana today as we wrapped up another work week.

It was quite warm as well; however, a frontal boundary will work through pretty quietly later on tonight.

I expect mostly just an increase in cloud cover, although an isolated sprinkle can not be ruled out.

Other than a few leftover clouds early Saturday morning, skies will gradually turn mostly sunny into the afternoon.

Highs will top out cooler in the mid-upper 70s.

Article graphics Friday PM

Winds will come in out of the northwest at around 7-14 mph.

A secondary push in the upper-levels Sunday will help to usher in some of the coolest conditions we've seen this season.

Wind forecast Sunday

Highs Sunday and Monday will struggle to reach the lower 70s.

Article graphics Friday PM

It'll be chilly come Monday and Tuesday mornings with readings dipping into the upper 40s.

Overall, next week is not looking too bad, and actually, yet another front will be knocking on the doorstep toward the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

TROPICS:

Sean will dissipate later on this weekend out in the Atlantic.

Behind it, an area of disturbed weather now has a high, 80% chance of tropical development in the days ahead.

We'll keep an eye on it, but should not be a concern for us.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel