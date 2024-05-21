Watch Now
Governor Landry Declares State of Emergency Following Deadly Storms

Posted at 10:53 AM, May 21, 2024
BATON ROUGE, LA — Governor Jeff Landry has signed a State of Emergency in response to the severe storms and tornadoes that struck the state from May 14-17.
This declaration enables state resources to support the recovery efforts in affected parishes. The emergency declaration is attached:

“Today, we issued a State of Emergency to ensure those parishes affected most by the deadly storms are able to get the help they need for a full recovery. We continue to remain in contact with local officials and will do all we can to deploy the necessary assistance and resources,” said Governor Jeff Landry.

