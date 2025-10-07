Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Governor Landry Announces Major Medicaid Provider Rate Increase for Louisiana

Gov. Jeff Landry delivers the keynote at the 47th annual St. Martinville Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet on April 30, 2025.<br/>
BATON ROUGE — Governor Jeff Landry held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce increased reimbursement rates for Medicaid providers.

He was joined by leaders from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

According to the governor’s office, the higher rates are made possible by new efficiencies and stronger program oversight within Louisiana’s Medicaid program, generating significant savings for the state.

This adjustment represents one of the most significant reimbursement increases for Medicaid providers since the COVID-19 pandemic and will affect medical professionals serving Medicaid patients across Louisiana.

