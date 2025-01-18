Gov. Landry issues state of emergency as state prepares for winter weather

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry issued a state of emergency Saturday as the state prepares for a potentially historic winter weather event next week.

“Keeping Louisianans safe is our top priority. I am declaring a state of emergency for the incoming winter storm currently forecasted to impact Louisiana, and I’m encouraging everyone to stay alert, monitor the weather forecast, and prepare now for any potential impacts,” Gov. Landry said.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of south Louisiana. The watch begins Tuesday. KATC's Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo expects three to eight inches of snow to fall throughout Acadiana.

