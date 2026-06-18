Gov. Landry declares state of emergency for six parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Gov. Jeff Landry declared a state of emergency Thursday (June 18) for six parishes in response to severe weather caused by Tropical Storm Arthur.

The declaration covers Avoyelles, Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Tammany, and Terrebonne parishes.

The declaration activates the state’s emergency response and recovery program, allowing for direct state assistance to support operational measures at the parish level.

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