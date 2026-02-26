Gov. Landry asks to redraw federal judicial districts

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry sent letters Thursday to Sen. Kennedy, Speaker Johnson, Congresswoman Letlow, and Congressman Fields concerning the Middle and Western Districts of Louisiana.

Gov. Landry is asking the leaders to amend the state's federal judicial districts.

Louisiana is divided into three federal judicial districts known as the Eastern, Middle, and Western Districts. Landry is requesting that West Feliciana Parish be moved from the Middle District to the Western District of Louisiana.

The Governor states in the letters that the parishes comprising the Middle District have seen significant population growth, and there has been a corresponding explosion in the District's caseload.

Below is the letter that was sent:

