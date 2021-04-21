Gov. Edwards releases statement on Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement Tuesday evening after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

The verdict was returned after about 10 hours of jury deliberation over Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Edwards said he was "thankful that the criminal justice system dispensed justice to George Floyd's family and to society."

All people should be treated fairly by members of law enforcement, Edwards said, adding that "we should all be encouraged that so many career law enforcement officials testified to the criminality of Chauvin's actions."

The governor ended by saying he prays the verdict will give the Floyd family a measure of peace and that all people will stand together and reject violence.

Gov. Edwards' full statement is below:

Today, I am thankful that the criminal justice system dispensed justice to George Floyd's family and to society.



While today's verdict will not bring George Floyd back, nor will it erase years of damaging racism and violence, it is a positive step forward that Derek Chauvin was held fully accountable for Floyd's death.



All people, regardless of the color of their skin, deserve to be treated fairly, equally and with dignity by members of law enforcement. Officers should never resort to excessive force when they are dealing with the public. For that reason, we should all be encouraged that so many career law enforcement officials testified to the criminality of Chauvin's actions.



I join many Americans and Louisianans in grieving alongside the Floyd family, and I pray this verdict will give them some measure of peace. I also pray that all people in our state and our nation will stand together, learn from one another, reject violence, and embrace neighborly love.

