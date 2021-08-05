Gonzales Jambalaya Festival 2021 - Canceled

The 2021 Jambalaya Festival that was to be held on August 27, 28, and 29 in Gonzales, La, will be canceled because of the current surge of COVID-19, they say.

The executive committee of the Jambalaya Festival Association said, "It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the 2021 Jambalaya Festival due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the state of Louisiana. In an effort to keep our members, cooks and festival goers safe, we feel this course of action is the correct way to proceed in this matter.

Plans are being made for the 2022 festival to be held on Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 28, and 29 of 2022.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel