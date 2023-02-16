Gethsemane Christian Academy celebrates black history

The Gethsemane Christian Academy hosted its annual black history program on Thursday afternoon.

The program will showcase the lives of the most honorable civil rights leaders, celebrities, and local figures.

Several dozen of the Schools students sang in the program. A monologue, prayer, and scripture, were also read.

Pastor Paul Gatlin of The Emanuel Church of God in Christ of Opelousas was the Keynote speaker.

PreK-Sang this little light of Mine, while the Choir sang Lift Every Voice and Sing, and Here I am to Worship.

Mother Mae Winbush told KATC she remembers a time were Pinhook Road was merely a street, and reflects on how the times have progressed.

Winbush founded the Gethsemane Christian Academy in 1979, alongside her husband the late Bishop Roy L. Hpastor at the Gethsemane church of God in Christ.

"It's a time to reflect on what people of color have done. We don't know where we've come from and the people who have contributed, like our predecessors, then we won't have the appreciation or be motivated to contribute,"

Winbush says the program looks back at those who were trailblazers in the community.

'I could think about when the schools were segregated back then, and I wanted to go to LSU and my dad said "Are you sure you want to do that? When there was only one other black student. I said "yes", and that opened the door for more to follow," Winbush said.

"Some black made a sacrifice so you could go to the store, sit on a plane, or any place and they won't say "Go to the back of the bus," Winbush said.

Winbush says she wishes her legacy to continue with every child receiving and education.

