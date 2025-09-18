Fundraising Concert Celebrates the Legacy of Courtney Granger and Supports Future Louisiana Musicians

On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, The Sidecar in Lafayette will host a special fundraising concert honoring the life and legacy of Courtney Granger, a beloved fiddler and vocalist. The event aims to raise vital funds for the Courtney Granger Memorial Award, established in 2021 to keep Courtney’s spirit alive through supporting young traditional Louisiana musicians.

Created in the wake of Courtney’s untimely passing, the award was initially funded by the community’s support during his funeral. Since then, it has continued to serve as a lasting tribute to Courtney’s lifelong dedication to Cajun and Creole music, inspiring a new generation of artists to carry on these treasured traditions.

“Courtney’s music touched countless lives, and this award helps ensure that his spirit and dedication to our musical heritage live on,” said Kenneth Granger, Courtney’s father and co-chair of the award committee. “We invite everyone in the community to join us in expanding the reach and impact of this legacy.”

The benefit concert will feature Courtney’s longtime band, the Pine Leaf Boys, along with an impressive lineup of special guests, including Wayne Toups, Dustin Sonnier, Freddie Pate, Steve Riley, Christine Balfa, and Julie Williams. The evening will also highlight past and current award recipients such as Cathryn Hanks, Elise Riley, and Ethan Moody, demonstrating the ongoing influence of Courtney’s music.

Scheduled on the Wednesday before Festival Acadiens et Créoles—a celebration Courtney cherished as a time to gather with loved ones—the event promises an emotionally meaningful celebration and a powerful way to honor his enduring contributions to Louisiana’s musical traditions.